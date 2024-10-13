$10m climate finance for food security and resilience in Indus Basin welcomed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Dr. Yusuf Zafar, senior fellow at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), has expressed his deep appreciation for the approval of a $10 million climate finance project aimed at addressing Pakistan’s growing climate challenges in the Indus Basin.

This landmark project, supported by the Adaptation Fund board, will significantly enhance food security and build climate resilience through the Sustainable Actions for Ecosystems Restoration (SAFER) initiative in Pakistan.

"I am delighted to see this generous $10 million funding come through, which will empower Pakistan to implement nature-based solutions for adaptive water management in the Indus Basin," Dr. Zafar stated. "This project will not only strengthen the resilience of our communities, but it will also ensure the participation of women, youth, and children, enabling them to become active stakeholders in climate adaptation."

The SAFER project, led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MOCCEC) in partnership with ICIMOD, will focus on climate-resilient infrastructure and water resource management in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. It is aligned with Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan and the Living Indus Initiative, targeting nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches to protect natural resources.

“This funding is a recognition of Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development. It is a significant step forward in securing the future of our people and ecosystems in the face of increasing climate threats,” added Dr. Zafar, who also holds the office of Vice President at Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), country's ace cotton research body.

SAFER, which will roll out in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh over the next three-and-a-half years will set up

– Community-based early warning systems in hazard-risk zones

– Nature-based spring-water recharge systems in water-stressed communities

– Nature-based ground-water recharge facilities and climate-resilient water infrastructure

– Ecosystem-based wetlands and wastewater treatment facilities

– Rehabilitated water ponds to reduce surface waste-water

– Capacity-building programmes to support women and youth to participate in climate adaptation and disaster management and resilience policy development.