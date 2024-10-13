$10m Climate Finance For Food Security And Resilience In Indus Basin Welcomed
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Dr. Yusuf Zafar, senior fellow at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), has expressed his deep appreciation for the approval of a $10 million climate finance project aimed at addressing Pakistan’s growing climate challenges in the Indus Basin.
This landmark project, supported by the Adaptation Fund board, will significantly enhance food security and build climate resilience through the Sustainable Actions for Ecosystems Restoration (SAFER) initiative in Pakistan.
"I am delighted to see this generous $10 million funding come through, which will empower Pakistan to implement nature-based solutions for adaptive water management in the Indus Basin," Dr. Zafar stated. "This project will not only strengthen the resilience of our communities, but it will also ensure the participation of women, youth, and children, enabling them to become active stakeholders in climate adaptation."
The SAFER project, led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MOCCEC) in partnership with ICIMOD, will focus on climate-resilient infrastructure and water resource management in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. It is aligned with Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan and the Living Indus Initiative, targeting nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches to protect natural resources.
“This funding is a recognition of Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development. It is a significant step forward in securing the future of our people and ecosystems in the face of increasing climate threats,” added Dr. Zafar, who also holds the office of Vice President at Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), country's ace cotton research body.
SAFER, which will roll out in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh over the next three-and-a-half years will set up
– Community-based early warning systems in hazard-risk zones
– Nature-based spring-water recharge systems in water-stressed communities
– Nature-based ground-water recharge facilities and climate-resilient water infrastructure
– Ecosystem-based wetlands and wastewater treatment facilities
– Rehabilitated water ponds to reduce surface waste-water
– Capacity-building programmes to support women and youth to participate in climate adaptation and disaster management and resilience policy development.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Army’s Team participates in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 20241 minute ago
-
CM chairs PHATA governing body meeting, approves surplus budget of Rs 34.73bn1 minute ago
-
Illegal bird dealers fined11 minutes ago
-
Sehra singing: A dying tradition in Seraiki wedding culture11 minutes ago
-
Info minister highlights economic progress, international ties ahead of SCO Summit11 minutes ago
-
Formal physical training shows fade in govt schools in South Punjab21 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan's honor, Talal Chaudhry warns PTI21 minutes ago
-
Practical steps underway to check inflation: minister21 minutes ago
-
Know about SCO CHG Summit Islamabad is hosting on Oct 15-16!21 minutes ago
-
Timely treatment can cure cancer: expert31 minutes ago
-
240 poultry units distributed among farmers32 minutes ago