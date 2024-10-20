Open Menu

10m Women At Risk Of Breast Cancer In Country: Dr. Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Pink Ribbon Dr. Umar Aftab said on Sunday that Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said over 10 million women in the country were at risk of the disease. He said a campaign was being run for the last 22 years to raise awareness among women about the importance of early detection of the disease.

Dr. Umar Aftab encouraged women to prioritise their well-being and seek medical consultation without hesitation.

He said government hospitals are now well-equipped for breast cancer treatment. He also appealed to women to prioritise their health by undergoing timely mammography screenings.

While discussing Pink Ribbon Hospital, Dr. Umar Aftab highlighted that Pink Ribbon has established a dedicated breast cancer hospital in Lahore, offering free diagnostic services. He also mentioned that within two months, the hospital will begin providing surgical and chemotherapy facilities.

