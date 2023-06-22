Open Menu

10pc Discount On PIA Domestic Flights On Eidul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

10pc discount on PIA domestic flights on Eidul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan International Airline has announced 10 per cent discount on the domestic flights on the occasion of Eidul-Azha.

Passengers will get 10 per cent discount on all PIA domestic flights. "The discount will remain effective during the Eid holidays from June 30 to July 1," the sources at Allama Iqbal International Airport told APP.

He added that discounted tickets can be issued immediately.

