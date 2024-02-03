Open Menu

'10th Art For Change-Int'l Child Art Exhibition' Held At PNCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM

'10th Art for Change-Int'l Child Art Exhibition' held at PNCA

Discovering New Artists in support with HBL, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), Bluebird Arts, and in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) launched the 10th Art for Change–International Child Art Exhibition here at PNCA on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Discovering New Artists in support with HBL, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), Bluebird Arts, and in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) launched the 10th Art for Change–International Child Art Exhibition here at PNCA on Friday.

More than 350 art enthusiasts including students, parents, and school administrators were invited and visited the exhibition curated by Sidra Ali (Artist, Art Educationist and Co-founder of Discovering New Artists) on the first day of its commencement, said a press release.

The exhibition featured over 170 plus breathtaking artworks under the theme of Biodiversity by school children aged 4-15 from over 8 plus countries across the world.

Prizes, certificates, and medals were handed out to the winners and participants in an inauguration ceremony by the guest of honors Zaira Zaka (Senior Artist and Art Educationist) and Irfan Qureshi (Head Transaction & Employee Banking at HBL).

The exhibition was attended by the participants, their families and art enthusiasts from Islamabad and its surrounding cities.

Speaking at the occasion, DNA Founder and Director, Mujtaba Zaidi said, “Discovering New Artists (DNA) through its flagship project 'Art for Change and The Art for Change Atelier' provides equal access to arts education for all.

These projects enable these young learners of 4-18 years of age from all economic backgrounds to develop creativity, open-mindedness, and confidence to present solutions to SDGs and global issues through their arts”.

This travelling exhibition opened in Lahore on January 26. The next show will open in Karachi on February 16.

DNA is a youth-led social enterprise that provides an innovative space for children to utilize their strengths, discover their identities, find meaning in the community and explore the world connections through the process of art and design. It creates creative learning opportunities integrated into arts and design for students from both private and low-income sectors through its one-for-one model.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Education Young Enterprise January February All From Habib Bank Limited Employment

Recent Stories

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi ..

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

6 minutes ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

6 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

6 minutes ago
 Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism prom ..

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

6 minutes ago
 Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

6 minutes ago
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

14 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

10 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan