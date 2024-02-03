'10th Art For Change-Int'l Child Art Exhibition' Held At PNCA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM
Discovering New Artists in support with HBL, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), Bluebird Arts, and in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) launched the 10th Art for Change–International Child Art Exhibition here at PNCA on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Discovering New Artists in support with HBL, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), Bluebird Arts, and in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) launched the 10th Art for Change–International Child Art Exhibition here at PNCA on Friday.
More than 350 art enthusiasts including students, parents, and school administrators were invited and visited the exhibition curated by Sidra Ali (Artist, Art Educationist and Co-founder of Discovering New Artists) on the first day of its commencement, said a press release.
The exhibition featured over 170 plus breathtaking artworks under the theme of Biodiversity by school children aged 4-15 from over 8 plus countries across the world.
Prizes, certificates, and medals were handed out to the winners and participants in an inauguration ceremony by the guest of honors Zaira Zaka (Senior Artist and Art Educationist) and Irfan Qureshi (Head Transaction & Employee Banking at HBL).
The exhibition was attended by the participants, their families and art enthusiasts from Islamabad and its surrounding cities.
Speaking at the occasion, DNA Founder and Director, Mujtaba Zaidi said, “Discovering New Artists (DNA) through its flagship project 'Art for Change and The Art for Change Atelier' provides equal access to arts education for all.
These projects enable these young learners of 4-18 years of age from all economic backgrounds to develop creativity, open-mindedness, and confidence to present solutions to SDGs and global issues through their arts”.
This travelling exhibition opened in Lahore on January 26. The next show will open in Karachi on February 16.
DNA is a youth-led social enterprise that provides an innovative space for children to utilize their strengths, discover their identities, find meaning in the community and explore the world connections through the process of art and design. It creates creative learning opportunities integrated into arts and design for students from both private and low-income sectors through its one-for-one model.
Recent Stories
SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp
Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered
Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai
Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion
Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development
President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale6 minutes ago
-
Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion6 minutes ago
-
Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others6 minutes ago
-
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development14 minutes ago
-
PMML power show on Monday21 minutes ago
-
President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser14 minutes ago
-
FDE revokes ministry's order, stirring debate on hierarchy and rules of business21 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Monday to support Kashmiris’ just cause51 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses10 minutes ago
-
Killers of delivery boy arrested1 hour ago
-
Ali Mardan orders to start relief, rehabilitation operation in rain, snow affected districts1 hour ago