ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Discovering New Artists in support with HBL, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), Bluebird Arts, and in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) launched the 10th Art for Change–International Child Art Exhibition here at PNCA on Friday.

More than 350 art enthusiasts including students, parents, and school administrators were invited and visited the exhibition curated by Sidra Ali (Artist, Art Educationist and Co-founder of Discovering New Artists) on the first day of its commencement, said a press release.

The exhibition featured over 170 plus breathtaking artworks under the theme of Biodiversity by school children aged 4-15 from over 8 plus countries across the world.

Prizes, certificates, and medals were handed out to the winners and participants in an inauguration ceremony by the guest of honors Zaira Zaka (Senior Artist and Art Educationist) and Irfan Qureshi (Head Transaction & Employee Banking at HBL).

The exhibition was attended by the participants, their families and art enthusiasts from Islamabad and its surrounding cities.

Speaking at the occasion, DNA Founder and Director, Mujtaba Zaidi said, “Discovering New Artists (DNA) through its flagship project 'Art for Change and The Art for Change Atelier' provides equal access to arts education for all.

These projects enable these young learners of 4-18 years of age from all economic backgrounds to develop creativity, open-mindedness, and confidence to present solutions to SDGs and global issues through their arts”.

This travelling exhibition opened in Lahore on January 26. The next show will open in Karachi on February 16.

DNA is a youth-led social enterprise that provides an innovative space for children to utilize their strengths, discover their identities, find meaning in the community and explore the world connections through the process of art and design. It creates creative learning opportunities integrated into arts and design for students from both private and low-income sectors through its one-for-one model.