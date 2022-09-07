10th Avenue to be completed by end of 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The ongoing construction work on 10th Avenue in Islamabad would be completed by the end of next year and an amount of Rs1480 million has been released for the project during the last fiscal year.

According to the sources of Interior Ministry, the contract of Phase-1 amounting to Rs10.286 billion has been awarded to M/s NLC. The total length of 10th Avenue is 8.

2 kilometers, however, Phase-I comprises of five kilometer road from IJP Road to Srinagar Highway.

An amount worth Rs1473.960 million has incurred on different heads during financial year 2021-22 out of total released funds of Rs1480 million.

The sources said the construction work on 10th Avenue commenced in March, 2022 and it's completion period is 21 months. The sources hoped the project would be completed by the end of 2023.

