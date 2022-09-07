UrduPoint.com

10th Avenue To Be Completed By End Of 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

10th Avenue to be completed by end of 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The ongoing construction work on 10th Avenue in Islamabad would be completed by the end of next year and an amount of Rs1480 million has been released for the project during the last fiscal year.

According to the sources of Interior Ministry, the contract of Phase-1 amounting to Rs10.286 billion has been awarded to M/s NLC. The total length of 10th Avenue is 8.

2 kilometers, however, Phase-I comprises of five kilometer road from IJP Road to Srinagar Highway.

An amount worth Rs1473.960 million has incurred on different heads during financial year 2021-22 out of total released funds of Rs1480 million.

The sources said the construction work on 10th Avenue commenced in March, 2022 and it's completion period is 21 months. The sources hoped the project would be completed by the end of 2023.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Interior Ministry Road Srinagar March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

10 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

10 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

10 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.