10th convocation of Sargodha University held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The 10th convocation of the University of Sargodha (UoS) was held here on Saturday.

The ceremony commenced in a ritualistic manner, with the academic procession entering the venue, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Controller Examination Dr. Muhammad Bashir, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, deans of eight faculties, and heads of departments.

During the final day of the convocation, degrees were conferred upon students with bronze medal distinctions from the Faculty of Sciences, Agriculture, Engineering & Technology, and the Faculty of Medical & Allied Health Sciences.

The convocation witnessed the conferral of 29,456 degrees upon students, with an encouraging 65pc of the recipients being female. The occasion was marked by the recognition of 277 distinction holders who were honored with medals and cash awards for their outstanding academic achievements.