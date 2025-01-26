10th death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah observed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The 10th death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a distinguished businesswoman, eminent philanthropist and revered politician was observed here on Sunday.

A commemorative gathering took place at the residence of her son, Salim Saifullah Khan, where family members and well-wishers paid tribute to Pakistan’s first woman federal minister who held the portfolio of Commerce and Population Welfare in 1988.

Among the attendees were her elder son, former Federal Minister Anwar Saifullah Khan, who joined others in offering prayers for her departed soul.

Born in 1924 in Karak District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Begum Kulsum Saifullah belonged to a prominent family.

She was the sister of Aslam Khan Khattak, a former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, General (Retired) Habibullah Khan and Yousaf Khan Khattak, a notable activist of the Pakistan Movement.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah actively participated in Pakistan's politics, serving as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) three times and as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa twice.

In recognition of her exceptional contributions in politics and commerce, she was awarded with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Distinction) in 2008.

After the untimely demise of her husband, Saifullah Khan, in 1964, Begum Kulsum took charge of the family business.

Under her visionary leadership, the Saif Group of Companies grew into one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates, excelling in textiles, power generation, oil and gas exploration, and telecommunications.

A trailblazer for women’s empowerment, Begum Kulsum was a founding member of the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) in 1947.

She worked closely with Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the founder of APWA, serving as an advisor until 1951.

Her philanthropic initiatives included the establishment of the Women Business Development Centre in Peshawar, which has been providing skill training to thousands of deserving women for the last several decades.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah passed away on January 26, 2015, at the age of 91. She is survived by her five sons, who continue to uphold her legacy.

APP/adl/vak