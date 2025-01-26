Open Menu

10th Death Anniversary Of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

10th death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah observed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The 10th death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a distinguished businesswoman, eminent philanthropist and revered politician was observed here on Sunday.

A commemorative gathering took place at the residence of her son, Salim Saifullah Khan, where family members and well-wishers paid tribute to Pakistan’s first woman federal minister who held the portfolio of Commerce and Population Welfare in 1988.

Among the attendees were her elder son, former Federal Minister Anwar Saifullah Khan, who joined others in offering prayers for her departed soul.

Born in 1924 in Karak District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Begum Kulsum Saifullah belonged to a prominent family.

She was the sister of Aslam Khan Khattak, a former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, General (Retired) Habibullah Khan and Yousaf Khan Khattak, a notable activist of the Pakistan Movement.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah actively participated in Pakistan's politics, serving as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) three times and as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa twice.

In recognition of her exceptional contributions in politics and commerce, she was awarded with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Distinction) in 2008.

After the untimely demise of her husband, Saifullah Khan, in 1964, Begum Kulsum took charge of the family business.

Under her visionary leadership, the Saif Group of Companies grew into one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates, excelling in textiles, power generation, oil and gas exploration, and telecommunications.

A trailblazer for women’s empowerment, Begum Kulsum was a founding member of the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) in 1947.

She worked closely with Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the founder of APWA, serving as an advisor until 1951.

Her philanthropic initiatives included the establishment of the Women Business Development Centre in Peshawar, which has been providing skill training to thousands of deserving women for the last several decades.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah passed away on January 26, 2015, at the age of 91. She is survived by her five sons, who continue to uphold her legacy.

APP/adl/vak

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan