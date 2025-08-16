Open Menu

10th Death Anniversary Of Former Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The 10th death anniversary of former Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada and other martyrs of the Shadi Khan blast were solemnly observed in his native village, Shadi Khan, on Saturday with great reverence. A prayer ceremony was held to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The event was attended by a large number of local notables, representatives of security institutions, political and social figures, party workers, supporters, family members and people from all walks of life including President PML-N Tehsil Hazro Malik Ansar, famous public figure Malik Afzal Qutab Bandi and senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan. Special prayers were offered for the martyrs, as well as for the peace, security, and prosperity of the country.

Participants at the anniversary gathering said the martyrs of Shadi Khan will forever remain symbols of bravery, resilience, and sacrifice in Pakistan’s struggle for peace and stability.

Talking to APP, former provincial minister Jehangir Khanzada said Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorism and set a shining example of courage and sacrifice for the entire nation. , “My father stood firm against terrorism and embraced martyrdom for the cause of Pakistan. His courage gave hope to the nation and his sacrifice will remain a beacon of strength for generations.” He added, “His sacrifice strengthened the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism, and his legacy will always be remembered,” he remarked.

