Open Menu

10th International Seerat Conference Concluded In IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM

10th International Seerat Conference concluded in IUB

The 10th International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference organized by Seerat Chair, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was concluded at Abbasia Campus here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The 10th International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference organized by Seerat Chair, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was concluded at Abbasia Campus here Wednesday.

Delegates from more than 100 universities and institutions including Jamia Azhar Egypt participated in this conference. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar participated as the chief guest in the closing session. Dr. Ehtisham Anwar said in his speech that holding a conference on the Prophet's (Peace Be Upon Him) biography is a positive step because many challenges in the present age can only be solved in the light of the Prophet's teachings. He said that the Prophet (PBUH) came as a mercy to the whole world and he created an ideal society where every human being was made aware of his value and status. Therefore, universities should play their role and in this regard, social media and all other modern communication tools should be used effectively, he said and added that we were all born Muslims and when we called ourselves Muslims, we had many duties among them and spreading the religion of islam was the responsibility of every Muslim.

The first session of the second day conference was presided over by Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Chairman of the Department of Jurisprudence and Shariah, IUB and Syed Liaquat Ali Gillani, while Allah Bakhsh Kuliar, a member of the Islamic Ideology Council, was the guest of honor. The session was participated by Dr. Ziaur Rahman, chairman of the Department of Quranic Studies and Dr. Ghassan Saleh Abdul Majeed of International Islamic University Islamabad.

In the closing speech, Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur Rahman thanked the delegates on behalf of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. The focal person of the conference Prof. Dr. Hafiz Shafiqur Rahman, Director Seerat Chair presented the conference's recommendations.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Egypt Social Media Bahawalpur Ziaur Rahman IUB International Islamic University Muslim All From Arab

Recent Stories

AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's b ..

AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother

2 minutes ago
 Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

2 minutes ago
 Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal ..

Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller

2 minutes ago
 Govt to support agriculture development in GB

Govt to support agriculture development in GB

47 minutes ago
 Parents cautioned against surge in pneumonia cases

Parents cautioned against surge in pneumonia cases

47 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N public meeting in Fa ..

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N public meeting in Faisalabad on Feb 2: Rana Sana U ..

47 minutes ago
ICCI delegation visits NDU

ICCI delegation visits NDU

1 hour ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea against jail trail

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports ..

Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture

1 hour ago
 Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends ..

Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods for Fortificati ..

1 hour ago
 ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs

ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs

1 hour ago
 Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan