10th International Seerat Conference Concluded In IUB
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The 10th International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference organized by Seerat Chair, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was concluded at Abbasia Campus here Wednesday.
Delegates from more than 100 universities and institutions including Jamia Azhar Egypt participated in this conference. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar participated as the chief guest in the closing session. Dr. Ehtisham Anwar said in his speech that holding a conference on the Prophet's (Peace Be Upon Him) biography is a positive step because many challenges in the present age can only be solved in the light of the Prophet's teachings. He said that the Prophet (PBUH) came as a mercy to the whole world and he created an ideal society where every human being was made aware of his value and status. Therefore, universities should play their role and in this regard, social media and all other modern communication tools should be used effectively, he said and added that we were all born Muslims and when we called ourselves Muslims, we had many duties among them and spreading the religion of islam was the responsibility of every Muslim.
The first session of the second day conference was presided over by Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Chairman of the Department of Jurisprudence and Shariah, IUB and Syed Liaquat Ali Gillani, while Allah Bakhsh Kuliar, a member of the Islamic Ideology Council, was the guest of honor. The session was participated by Dr. Ziaur Rahman, chairman of the Department of Quranic Studies and Dr. Ghassan Saleh Abdul Majeed of International Islamic University Islamabad.
In the closing speech, Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur Rahman thanked the delegates on behalf of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. The focal person of the conference Prof. Dr. Hafiz Shafiqur Rahman, Director Seerat Chair presented the conference's recommendations.
