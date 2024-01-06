10th Intl Ramazan & Diabetes Conference organized

The 10th International Ramazan and Diabetes Conference was organized here on Saturday to spread awareness regarding the prevention of diabetes complications during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The 10th International Ramazan and Diabetes Conference was organized here on Saturday to spread awareness regarding the prevention of diabetes complications during Ramazan.

Provincial Minister of Health Dr. Javed Akram was the chief guest at the conference.

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Director BIDE Prof. Abdul Basit, Vice Chancellor RMU Dr. Umar, Dr. Umar and other doctors participated in the conference.

At the conference, awareness was given regarding the prevention of diabetes complications during Ramazan.

Javed Akram said that diabetics could fast during Ramazan.

Administering insulin and checking sugar during fasting does not break the fast, Dr. Javed Akram added.

The physician should educate the diabetic patients about the benefits of fasting, he said.

Dr. Javed Akram said that fasting is very important to lose weight, adding diabetic patients should take special care of their diet during fasting.

He informed that large-scale research is being conducted in Europe regarding the benefits of fasting.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) told us about the benefits of the fasting fourteen hundred years ago,” he added.