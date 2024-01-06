Open Menu

10th Intl Ramazan & Diabetes Conference Organized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

10th Intl Ramazan & Diabetes Conference organized

The 10th International Ramazan and Diabetes Conference was organized here on Saturday to spread awareness regarding the prevention of diabetes complications during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The 10th International Ramazan and Diabetes Conference was organized here on Saturday to spread awareness regarding the prevention of diabetes complications during Ramazan.

Provincial Minister of Health Dr. Javed Akram was the chief guest at the conference.

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Director BIDE Prof. Abdul Basit, Vice Chancellor RMU Dr. Umar, Dr. Umar and other doctors participated in the conference.

At the conference, awareness was given regarding the prevention of diabetes complications during Ramazan.

Dr.

Javed Akram said that diabetics could fast during Ramazan.

Administering insulin and checking sugar during fasting does not break the fast, Dr. Javed Akram added.

The physician should educate the diabetic patients about the benefits of fasting, he said.

Dr. Javed Akram said that fasting is very important to lose weight, adding diabetic patients should take special care of their diet during fasting.

He informed that large-scale research is being conducted in Europe regarding the benefits of fasting.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) told us about the benefits of the fasting fourteen hundred years ago,” he added.

Related Topics

Europe Nasir National University Weight

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in power tariff

LCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in power tariff

18 minutes ago
 DPO D I Khan visits check post attacked by militan ..

DPO D I Khan visits check post attacked by militants

18 minutes ago
 UHE initiates Rs165m endowment fund

UHE initiates Rs165m endowment fund

20 minutes ago
 5622 FIRs lodged against underage drivers

5622 FIRs lodged against underage drivers

18 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 12 kg drugs in five operations; arres ..

ANF recovers 12 kg drugs in five operations; arrests two accused

29 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Asif Zardari meets Hamid Saeed Kaz ..

Elections 2024: Asif Zardari meets Hamid Saeed Kazmi

29 minutes ago
CM inaugurates Punjab’s 1st e-registration model ..

CM inaugurates Punjab’s 1st e-registration model centre

30 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

35 minutes ago
 Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected o ..

Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected office bearers

35 minutes ago
 Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatme ..

Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatment facilities

33 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan