10th Lyallpur Punjabi Sulekh Mela on Feb 16-17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The 10th Lyallpur Punjabi Sulekh Mela will be held at Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad on February 16-17.

The two-day Punjab show will begin with a programme ‘Khed, Khadoney-te-Khatawan' by Manzoor Waqas.

The other expected guests included Prof Dr Rabia Sarfraz, Dr Anwar Aneeq, Dr Faisal Jappa, Dr Asim Mahmood, Dr Sajida Haider Vandal, Naem Masood, Dr Abdul Aziz Malik, Wajahat Ali Warso (Heer Gayak) Dr Parvez Vandal, Ilyas Ghuman, Kashif Manzoor, Prof Zubair Ahmed, Mudasar Iqbal Butt, Iqbal Qaisar, Irfan Aslam.

According to arts council sources here Thursday, arrangements are being finalized to hold the annual Punjab festival in a befitting manner.

The sponsors of the mela included the Bank of Punjab, Interloop and Lyallpur Literary Council.