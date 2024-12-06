Open Menu

10th Meeting Of Advanced Studies & Research Board Held At Khushal Khan Khattak Univesity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak convened the 10th Meeting of the Advanced Studies & Research Board (ASRB), chaired by Prof. Dr. Naseer Ud Din, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Dr. Fasih Ur Rehman, secretary of ASRB, personally oversaw the procedures and logistics of the meeting, ensuring a smooth and efficient review process.

The meeting addressed several important agendas essential for advancing the university’s academic and research initiatives.

The board reviewed and approved a range of MS/MPhil synopses, supporting new research projects and academic pursuits. Additionally, numerous PhD synopses were approved, reinforcing the university's commitment to high-level research.

The meeting also considered and granted requests for extra semesters, offering greater flexibility and support for students.

These decisions reflect the board’s dedication to maintaining and enhancing the academic standards and research capabilities of the university.

Vice Chancellor and Registrar Dr Ghani Ur Rehman expressed his satisfaction with the meeting's outcomes, acknowledging the significant contributions of the board and the effective management by the Directorate of Academic and Research.

He praised the dedication of all involved in maintaining the university's high standards of academic and research excellence.

The Khushal Khan Khattak university Karak is committed to creating a supportive environment for academic and research activities.

The ASRB plays a key role in helping and guiding the university’s academic programs and research efforts.

