10th Moharram Procession Culminates Peacefully

Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Central Imam Bargah Abbottabad, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Cantt Chowk Abbottabad peacefully.

District police security agencies and volunteers have provided extraordinary security cover to the mourners.

More than 2000 policemen were deputed on all entry and exit points of Abbottabad and 250 reserve police personnel were ready to tackle any challenge.

Mourners were reciting the Nohas throughout the procession's journey paying tribute to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Husain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

All concerned departments provided security clearance certificate of the routs for Moharram processions.

In Majalis participants were allowed after complete search operation.

Leaves of all security forces officials were cancelled. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) also monitored Karakoram Highway (KKH), Murree road, link road, Majalis and Moharram processions routes.

All police officers were directed to remain in contact with the fire brigade, hospitals, Rescue 1122 and Wapda, Close Circuit Television Cameras were also be installed on the routes of Moharram procession.

Abbottabad city was sealed and district administration issued special passes to media men, police and security agencies personnel for duty and coverage of the Moharram procession.

