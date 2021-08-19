10th Muharram a message to create a society of justice, equality: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that 10th Muharram gives us a message that we need to create a society where injustice does not succeed and where equality and honour prevails.

In a tweet on Ashura Day, he said this day also protecting all from brutality of every kind and ensuring freedom for all, adding that it is also a call for helping the poor and needy.