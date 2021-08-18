10th Muharram is day to distinguish between truth, falsehood: Sindh Governor

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail Wednesday said that 10th Muharram was not for any party, sect or anyone else having one ideology but it is the day to distinguish between truth and falsehood

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail Wednesday said that 10th Muharram was not for any party, sect or anyone else having one ideology but it is the day to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

He said this in a statement here on the occasion of Ashura Day.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)'s sacrifice established a tradition in Islamic history of sacrificing one's life for the glory of islam and for the attainment of the highest goals, he added.

The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) is a shining example for those who walk on the straight path in every period of history.

The martyrs of Karbala made a great history of sacrifice in the cause of truth and truthfulness with their words and deeds, Sindh Governor said, adding that they sacrificed their lives for the truth which is the greatest distinction of mankind today.

It also encouraged us to accept what is true and to sacrifice our lives while walking on this path, he told.

Brothers, sisters, elders, mothers and daughters, who are participating in the procession, should take care of the SOPs. He suggested the people to keep social distancing, wear masks, wear gloves, keep your hands clean with a sanitizer to protect yourself and your family from Corona-virsus.