Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

10th Muharram main procession concludes at Karbala Gamay Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The main Zuljanah procession of (10th Muharram) on Tuesday concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional routes amid foolproof security arrangments.

The procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Monday night at 10:30.

It passed through its traditional routes that include Mohalla Chehl Bibian Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk to reach Karbala Gamay Shah.

The sabeels (free stalls of milk and other drinks) were set up on the routes of the main procession for the mourners and participants.

After conclusion of the procession the faithful attended Shaam-e-Gariban where Zakir shed light on the significance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his great companions.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements were put in place along the routes of main procession to avoid any untoward incident. The procession was thoroughly monitored through various control rooms.

Various facilities including Rescuee-1122 service along with availability of medical facilities had also been ensured.

