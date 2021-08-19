10th Muharram procession ends peacefully in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Main procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram Thursday culminated peacefully here at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar after passing through its traditional routes.

The procession was taken out from Nishtar Park and passed through MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market and Khardar before being ended at Kharadar's Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

A large number of mourners including men, women, children and old age people offered Zuhren prayer during the procession.

The participants and clerics paid glowing homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. After offering prayer, the participants restarted their procession towards Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah.

A Majlis-e-Aza was also held which was addressed by noted Shia scholars. They highlighted the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The special security measures were adopted as all the routes leading to culmination point from Nishtar Park were sealed and movement other than procession participants remained banned.

A large number of policemen and Rangers personnel were deployed for security of the mourners. The cellular service was also remained partially suspended.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the procession by helicopter.

Medical camps with doctors, nurses as well as the paramedical staff had been established throughout the procession route.

Water 'Sabeels' have also been established from where the mourners were provided water.

Fire brigade and other rescue providers remained on a high-alert in case any emergency arises.