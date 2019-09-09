UrduPoint.com
10th Muharram To Be Hot In Karachi With 70 % Humidity

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :A humid and hot day is the weather forecast for Karachi on Tuesday with temperature to range between 28 degree celsius to 33 degree celsius with humidity as high 70 percent.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department officials the day though would be a partly cloudy yet the high humidity level is feared to raise the real heat feel to 40 degree celsius with precipitation expected to be 10 percent.

The temperature in port city on Monday remained 34 degree celsius with 80% humidity turning it to be quite sultry.

Amidst the steady surge in the mercury level people in general have been advised to keep themselves hydrated with particular attention towards vulnerability of children and elderly people.

More Stories From Pakistan

