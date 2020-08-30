UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10th Muharram-ul-Haram Being Observed In Karachi With Solemnity, Sanctity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

10th Muharram-ul-Haram being observed in Karachi with solemnity, sanctity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of country, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram was being observed in Karachi on Sunday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

The processions of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram were taken out from various parts of the city.

The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi this afternoon was passing through its traditional route and would conclude at Imambargah-e-Iranian Hussaini at Maghrib time.

Ulema and Zakireen were shedding light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Special traffic plan for the processions of 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram has also been chalked out.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the 10th Muharram-ul-Haram teaches us to sacrifice for islam and we have to learn a lot from the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA). In his message, he appealed mourners to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) during procession and Majalis to prevent from coronavirus.

According to Spokesman Karachi Police, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the procession by helicopter and he was accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Mustaq Ahmed Mahar.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Traffic Karbala Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

23 minutes ago

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

4 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.