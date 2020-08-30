10th Muharram-ul-Haram being observed in Karachi with solemnity, sanctity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of country, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram was being observed in Karachi on Sunday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

The processions of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram were taken out from various parts of the city.

The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi this afternoon was passing through its traditional route and would conclude at Imambargah-e-Iranian Hussaini at Maghrib time.

Ulema and Zakireen were shedding light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Special traffic plan for the processions of 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram has also been chalked out.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the 10th Muharram-ul-Haram teaches us to sacrifice for islam and we have to learn a lot from the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA). In his message, he appealed mourners to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) during procession and Majalis to prevent from coronavirus.

According to Spokesman Karachi Police, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the procession by helicopter and he was accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Mustaq Ahmed Mahar.