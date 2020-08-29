10th Muharram ul Haram day teaches us lesson of sacrifice for supremacy of Islam: Imran Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said 10th Muharram ul Haram a day taught us the lesson of sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said 10th Muharram ul Haram a day taught us the lesson of sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam.

Sindh Governor in his message on Ashura-e-Muharram here on Thursday said that there are many things to learn from the greatest sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

This day reminds us of the greatest human sacrifice in the struggles for islam and his sacrifice would live forever in our hearts, Governor said.

The sacrifice of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) for protection of the principles of Islam are guiding light for all human beings, he said.

We always worry over the small things but Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) had sacrificed whole family but did not bow before tyrant, he said.

The incident of Karbala is a luminous chapter of Islamic history which teaches us maintenance of discipline in the society and face the evils with patience and firmness.