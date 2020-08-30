KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) ::The 10th of Muharram mourning processions in district Kohat ended peacefully after passing through traditional routes under tight protection of the Police force.

Mourners came out in procession during last night to mourn Ashura night of the 9th of Muharram, following mourning processions of the 10th Muharram started from Imam Bargah of Syed Habib.

The procession after passing through traditional routes under protection of police ended peacefully.

The procession started from Central Imambargah of Kohat. mobile phone services in Kohat are still suspended for protection of participants of procession, which is now moving amid heavy police protection at traditional routes.

Not only mourners but Muslims around the glove expressed sorrow and grief today while commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Karbala Iraq.