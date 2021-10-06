UrduPoint.com

10th National Rescue Challenge Starts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:32 PM

10th National Rescue Challenge starts

Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala Country Representative, World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, along with Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala Country Representative, World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, along with Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy Lahore.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by WHO staff, senior rescue officers from headquarters, academy and staff from all provinces.

Dr Palitha said indeed national rescue challenge was great initiative and unique activity to enhance the professional capacity and coordination of the emergency personnel and emergency services of Pakistan. Rescuers were the real heroes of nation, provided emergency services without discrimination to over 9.8 million victims of accidents, emergencies and disasters and over 26,000 victims of COVID- 19, he added.

Dr Mahipala also appreciated the organizing team of emergency services academy for organizing four days challenge with COVID- 19 SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed 19 participating teams including winning teams of nine-division of Punjab and representing their division being the best team of division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Sialkot Rescue Wardens and University of Lahore in 10th National Rescue Challenge.

He said that such healthy competition would enhance coordination and professional capacity of emergency services of all provinces of the country.

The three-day NRC 2021 had been organized in the light of commonly faced challenges by the emergency services during response to medical emergencies, fire and rescue operations, water rescue and other complex emergencies across Pakistan, he maintained.

The chief guest along with DG PESD visited different events of the challenge like trauma and medical emergency challenge, fire-fit challenge, water rescue challenge, deep well rescue challenge, swimming challenge and height rescue challenge.



