10th National Tchoukball Coaching, Referee Course begins in Kaghan Valley

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The 10th National Tchoukball Coaching and Referees Course organized by Pakistan Chuck Ball Federation with the collaboration of Pakistan sports board (PSB) got under way here at PMS Retreat and Lodges in scenic Ghanool Kaghan Valley on Tuesday.

Secretary General of the Pakistan Federation Emmanuel Asad said that the game of Tchoukball is in its infancy in Pakistan and it needs a lot of resources and manpower to reach the Tehsil, District, Provincial National and International levels.

He said that it is a welcome thing for Pakistan as the initial reception of the game is a prelude to the fact that the future of Tchoukball is very bright in Pakistan. Pakistan recorded a stamping victory in the first year of the game introduction when it defeated India in Indian soil in a three matches series by 2-1.

The World Tchoukball Championship played in 2015 in Taiwan Pakistan in its first appearance defeated strong teams like Australia, France, Singapore and Hong Kong by taking 5th position in the World Championship besides upsetting host Malaysia in the round matches as well, which the biggest achievement of the players from Pakistan in the new Game Tchoukball.

He said that the aim and objective of the 10th National Tchoukball course is to train and coach new faces so that to develop a key work force who should go and train and coach players at grassroots level. However, he said, Pakistan Tchoukball Federation have 62 qualified coaches but we lack train referees which is the most important things for developing the standard of the Games among upcoming youth so that they could be able to compete at international level and should know and aware about latest rules and regulation of the Games in Pakistan. He said that it was important to understand the rules for the development of the game.

Earlier, he said, it the 10th edition and before this Pakistan Tchoukball Federation had conducted nine Coaching and Referees Courses in different cities all across Pakistan.

He said at present the number of qualified coaches is 62 while the number of referees is urgently needed. He said that we want to work for the promotion of Tchoukball in Pakistan so that our players can make a name for the country and the nation during our international outings.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Association Muhammad Iqbal welcomed the referees and coaches from all over the country. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the home of hospitable people and they will try their best to ensure all facilities to the participants during the course proceedings for five days.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently the Men's Champion while the women's team of KP is third in the country. He said that it was an honor for Pakistan to take the 5th position in the World Championship for its first appearance besides defeating the strong Indian team in India in the three match's series by 2-1.

He said that Pakistan's Faisal Asad is an internationally qualified coach and Pakistan has the honor of training players in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Russia and South Africa. Among the 35 participants in the course, he said, three women coaches and referees Sehrish, Anam and Mahira Khan of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also participating, which is very encouraging sign on the part of the Tchoukball in Pakistan.

The game of Tchoukball is currently being played in 62 major cities of Pakistan while 57 countries of the world are presently associated with the game. The Coaching and Referees Course will last for five days in three different sessions from morning 8.30 a.m to 12.30 p.m, second session from 1.30 to 3-30 pm and last session from 4.30 to 6.00 p.m. The course is being attended by coaches from four provinces Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Police, Railways, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.