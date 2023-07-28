10th of Muharram teaches us the lesson of sacrifice for Islam: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on the day of 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram said that the day teaches us the lesson of sacrifice for Islam.

We have learned a lot from the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.

S), his relatives and companions who established the tradition, which is a glowing example for those who follow the straight path in every era, he said.

The Governor Sindh further said that the martyrs of Karbala created a great history of martyrdom in the path of truth and righteousness by their words and deeds. This great sacrifice is the greatest honor for Muslims today, he added.

The Governor said that the sacrifice that Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions made in Karbala for islam would remain alive forever.