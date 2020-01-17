Jamal Deedar, 10th of the eleven member family that suffered critical injuries during a fire outbreak in a moving van last week passed, away here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Jamal Deedar, 10th of the eleven member family that suffered critical injuries during a fire outbreak in a moving van last week passed, away here Friday.

The deceased with 85% injuries was one of those traveling in a high roof that caught fire, last Friday night, near Do Minute Chowrangi, in New Karachi area.

Deedar was under treatment at Burns Ward, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi where another of his surviving relative Mohammad Nasir continues to struggle for life.

Six, including four children, of the other victims of the tragic accident were pronounced dead on their arrival to the hospital from the site of incidence, while three others could not sustain their severe burn injuries during next two days.