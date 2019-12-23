The three-day 10th Junior Leaders Conference (JLC)has begun with a grand inauguration to empower teenagers with leadership skills, confidence andexposure, at Dream World Resort today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) The three-day 10th Junior Leaders Conference (JLC)has begun with a grand inauguration to empower teenagers with leadership skills, confidence andexposure, at Dream World Resort today.

An annual event facilitated by the school of Leadership (SoL)for the past nine years, JLC brings together 200 youngsters between the ages of 13 and 16 years fromacross Pakistan.Hailing from various rural and urban areas and different socio-economic backgrounds, these youngpeople are brought together under one roof over three days in an environment that is conducive tothe discovery of self through different skill-based workshops.The theme for the 10th Junior Leaders Conference is Transformers - Gen-Z Leaders and focuses oninstilling the transforming abilities in teenagers based on character, confidence and community duringthe 3-day journey.

Day 1 of the conference primarily focused on Character Building. The day startedwith registrations as the participants arrived to the venue. In the grand inauguration with therepresentatives from the Cause Partner organizations, Waqar Ali, CEO at School of Leadership said"Teenagers are like free birds, and with Junior Leaders Conference, we are hoping to provide them aspace to explore the heights, and learn how to lead.

"Shireen Naqvi, Founder of School of Leadership said, "Teenagers are ready to lead! Today's youngpeople are the most diverse, connected generation in history.

They have incredible aspirations forthemselves, their communities and the world. JLC is providing them a platform where they can turnthemselves into great aspirations for others."In a session about Human Mind on day one; Anmol Zehra, added, "You can be as careful as possibleand you still will have tears or anger at times, and these emotions are to be let out.

JLC provides aplatform to these kids to be themselves and grow into emotionally intelligent and skilled people."The first day ended with a grand dinner where kids were also taught through subconscious learninghow to think about others before themselves.

The day was wrapped up at night with kids reflectingupon themselves and their identities.About School of LeadershipSchool of Leadership does not stand alone in this life-changing initiative and is supported by privateand social sector organizations over the years, including Viper Technologies, Edenrobe Kids, ShoulderPat, Bounce & Super Space, Zahrsss, J., Carving Productions Abstract Designs, Jang Media Group, GeoNews, Walnut Communications and Suno FM 89.4.