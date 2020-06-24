UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11, 000 Lockdown Affectees Get Financial Assistance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Exactly 11, 000 lockdown affected persons received financial assistance through Ehsaas Kifalat centres during a week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Exactly 11, 000 lockdown affected persons received financial assistance through Ehsaas Kifalat centres during a week.

About 15, 000 affectees had received messages of financial assistance during the recent week.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed paid visits to various Kifalat centres to review arrangements there on Wednesday.

She also presented the report to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak about Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

It was said in the report that 19 cash counters were established at MA Jinnah school while tiger force volunteers, civil defence force and revenue staff was performing duty actively.

There was need of deputing Rescue 1122 staff at the centres to deal any emergency like situation due to hot weather condition.

Two separate cash counters for male and females were set up at Basti Khudadad centre, concluded the report.

APP /sak

