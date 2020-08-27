UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:33 PM

11 accused arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested 11 accused, including gamblers,pilferers, on Thursday.

According to the police, Jhang Bazaar police raided in Mohala Kausarabad and arrested five gamblers, including Zohaib

Separately, the traffic police arrested Waqar Ahmed, Nasir and Rizwan over rash driving from different areas besides impounding their vehicles while the patrolling police alsoarrested Amanat Ali for bogus registration number plate on his rickshaw.

Meanwhile, Fesco caught pilferers, including Irfan of Chak No 7-JB and Asad of Muslim Town.

More Stories From Pakistan

