11 accused arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested 11 accused, including gamblers,pilferers, on Thursday.

According to the police, Jhang Bazaar police raided in Mohala Kausarabad and arrested five gamblers, including Zohaib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested 11 accused, including gamblers,pilferers, on Thursday.

According to the police, Jhang Bazaar police raided in Mohala Kausarabad and arrested five gamblers, including Zohaib.

Separately, the traffic police arrested Waqar Ahmed, Nasir and Rizwan over rash driving from different areas besides impounding their vehicles while the patrolling police alsoarrested Amanat Ali for bogus registration number plate on his rickshaw.

Meanwhile, Fesco caught pilferers, including Irfan of Chak No 7-JB and Asad of Muslim Town.