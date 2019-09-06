11 accused given in FIA custody in illegal kidney transplant case in Multan

A judicial magistrate extended physical remand of 11 accused for another five days in illegal kidney transplant case(s) here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate extended physical remand of 11 accused for another five days in illegal kidney transplant case(s) here Friday.

The court ordered the accused to remain in custody of FIA for five more days after officials pleaded they need the custody to recover money the accused had extorted from people.

Accused Ahmad Yar, Abdur Rauf, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rashid, Zaheer Abbas, Mudassir Ali, Farhan Noor, Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Arif were arrested from different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Kasur and Bahawalpur, after FIA had got registered a case against them on the report of Vigilance Inspector Punjab Human Organ TransplantationAuthority.