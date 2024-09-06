Open Menu

11 Accused Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

11 accused held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested 11 suspects during various raids across the district,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,On the directions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police, District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the district and recovered 850 grams of hashish,114 liters of wine,two pistols,one revolver,one repeater and 10 bullets from the arrested suspects.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Criminals From

Recent Stories

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

23 minutes ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

60 minutes ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

20 hours ago
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

20 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

21 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

22 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

22 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan