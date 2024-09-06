11 Accused Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested 11 suspects during various raids across the district,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,On the directions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police, District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the district and recovered 850 grams of hashish,114 liters of wine,two pistols,one revolver,one repeater and 10 bullets from the arrested suspects.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.
Recent Stories
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT administration to open Rawal Dam spillways due to rising water levels4 minutes ago
-
Unknown gunmen shoot dead one police rider, injured another near Sethi Mosque Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today23 minutes ago
-
CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day24 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard25 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors September 6 Martyrs, stresses need for political maturity35 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights significance of Defence day45 minutes ago
-
U.S. Embassy team visits AIOU to expand english program55 minutes ago
-
P@SHA delegation visits PTA55 minutes ago
-
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid60 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for souls of Martyrs1 hour ago
-
Public hearing on Abbottabad city master plan held1 hour ago