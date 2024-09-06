11 accused held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested 11 suspects during various raids across the district,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,On the directions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police, District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the district and recovered 850 grams of hashish,114 liters of wine,two pistols,one revolver,one repeater and 10 bullets from the arrested suspects.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.