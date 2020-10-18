11 acres of state land retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration conducted a grand operation against the Qabza Mafia at Jhang Road and retrieved 11 acres of state land worth Rs 2 billion.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari inspected the operation at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and said that theland was being vacated from land grabbers and this operation willcontinue till removal of encroachment of all kinds.