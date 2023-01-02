11 alleged outlaws arrested during surprise raids

MUZAFFGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest 11 alleged outlaws and recovered charas, wine and arms from their possession.

DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah constituted different teams to conduct sudden raids to arrest the anti-social elements.

Police teams managed to arrest 11 alleged outlaws and recovered 905 grams of charas, 445 liters of wine and one pistol from their possession.

DSP Sadar Rizwan Khan stated that police would continue to conduct raids in the future to curb crimes.