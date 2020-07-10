UrduPoint.com
11 Animal Markets To Start Functioning In Bahawalpur From July 15

As many as 11 temporary animal markets will be established in Bahawalpur district which will become operational from July 15

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 11 temporary animal markets will be established in Bahawalpur district which will become operational from July 15.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that four of these markets will be set up in Bahawalpur City, one in Bahawalpur Saddar, two each in Ahmadpur East and Yamzan, and one each in Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali.

Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners to make sure that COVID-19 SOPs are followed in animal markets of their respective tehsils.

He said that all the market places should be disinfected regularly.

He also directed to establish veterinary clinics at the markets. He said that all the people visiting these animal markets must be examined through thermal guns. Deputy Commissioner directed to set up checkpoints at six entry points of Bahawalpur district.

