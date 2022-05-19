UrduPoint.com

11 Anti-social Elements Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including two drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 264 grams of hashish and weapons with ammunition, a police spokesman said

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had issued directives for the crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting.

Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following the directives, the Lohi Bher police team headed by SHO Kamal Khan and other officials arrested an accused namely Awais Khan involved in a snatching incident with a Bykea driver.

The accused booked a bike online and then robbed the driver. Police also recovered a dagger and stolen bikes from his possession.

The accused has been sent to jail for an identification parade.

Moreover, Shahzad Town and Ramna police arrested two drug peddlers namely Farhan and Muhammad Usama and recovered 264 grams of hashish from their possession. Likewise, Industrial Area police arrested two accused namely Hamza and Basharat Ali for possessing illegal weapons. Police recovered one 9mm and one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi and Secretariat police arrested two accused namely Nizam-ud-din and Imran Ahmed during snap checking and recovered one iron punch and one liquor bottle from their possession.

BharaKahu and Noon police arrested three accused namely Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, and Saddam, and recovered seven bottles and 30 liters of liquor from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

