UrduPoint.com

11 Anti-social Elements Held; Drugs, Liquor, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

11 anti-social elements held; drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday managed to net 11 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and recovered 2290 grams charras, 35 liters of liquor, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Jatli police netted Naeem, Afzal and Zar Dad Khan and recovered 2290 grams of charras.

Waris Khan, R.A.Bazar, and Kahuta police held Bilal, Shahroz Murtaza and Ajmal for having 35 liters of liquor.

Similarly, Rawat and R.A.Bazar police arrested Zalmay Khan, Zaryab, Rasool Khan, Naeem, Jabar Hussain and recovered five 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and netted 28.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Kahuta All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

5 minutes ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

9 minutes ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

13 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

26 minutes ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.