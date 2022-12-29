11 anti-social elements held; drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday managed to net 11 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and recovered 2290 grams charras, 35 liters of liquor, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Jatli police netted Naeem, Afzal and Zar Dad Khan and recovered 2290 grams of charras.

Waris Khan, R.A.Bazar, and Kahuta police held Bilal, Shahroz Murtaza and Ajmal for having 35 liters of liquor.

Similarly, Rawat and R.A.Bazar police arrested Zalmay Khan, Zaryab, Rasool Khan, Naeem, Jabar Hussain and recovered five 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and netted 28.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.