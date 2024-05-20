11 Apprehended For Carrying Illegal Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
In a significant crackdown on illegal arms holders, the police have arrested 11 individuals and confiscated arms and ammunition from their possession
According to police spokesman, New Town police held Zeeshan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Airport police nabbed Abdullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
While, Wah Cantt police arrested Irfan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Ziagham.
Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ramzan and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Adil.
Additionally, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zeeshan.
Rawat police held Latif and recovered 01 pistol 9 mm from his possession.
Race Course Police recovered 01 iron mace from Hasnain.
Civil Lines Police recovered 01 knife from Tariq and 01 iron mace was recovered from Adnan.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations commended police teams and said that crackdown will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.
