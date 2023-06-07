UrduPoint.com

11 Arrested, 10 Shops Sealed During Crackdown On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration sealed 10 shops, arrested 11, and imposed fines totalling Rs. 15,700 on shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

According to the ICT administration spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon with the assistant commissioners (ACs) conducting raids in their respective areas to combat price increases, encroachment, hygiene issues, and professional beggars.

During the operation, the ACs carried out inspections at 150 places and imposed a fine of Rs 15,700 for price gouging, and sealed 10 shops. Moreover, 11 shopkeepers were arrested and subsequently taken to the local police station while FIRs against four were registered.

Furthermore, 13 professional beggars were apprehended and handed over to the police for further legal action.

In addition to addressing price increases, the ICT administration also took action against illegal clinics and sheesha cafes, aiming to maintain order and safety within the city.

The use of polythene bags was also inspected during the operation, resulting in the confiscation of over 15 kilograms of polythene bags.

The administration also took notice of unauthorized fuel agencies as well, leading to the closure of five illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations while five owners of these illegal facilities were also arrested.

It is worth mentioning here that the ICT administration remains dedicated to conducting regular operations against encroachments, price gouging, and professional beggars.

