11 Arrested, 11 Pistols Recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in crackdown against illegal weapons Friday rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Gujar Khan police held three accused namely Manazar Ali, Zain Ali and Muhammad Waqas and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad and Morgah police rounded up Muhammad Mohsin, Zonain Safdar, Arslan Ahmed and Azaz Khalil and recovered four 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Saddar Wah police sent behind the bars two accused namely Mumtaz Khan and Zahid Khan for possessing two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police netted Zeeshan Ali with 30 bore pistol and Kahuta police arrested Mubeen Shad for carrying a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

