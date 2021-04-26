11 arrested, an eatery sealed in KDA

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) ::The district administration here Monday arrested 11 persons and sealed an eatery over violation of Corona virus containment related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in KDA Town.

The team inspected various localities to review implementation of SOPs and directed masses to maintain social distance to curb spread of pandemic.

The eatery was sealed over serving food inside the hotel, despite ban. The district administration has allowed hotels, restaurants and handcart food sellers to do business after 06:00pm on takeaway basis only.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed in a meeting with Ulemas of the area directed for ensuring implementation on the code of conduct issued by the government in the district.