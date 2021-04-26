UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Arrested, An Eatery Sealed In KDA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

11 arrested, an eatery sealed in KDA

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) ::The district administration here Monday arrested 11 persons and sealed an eatery over violation of Corona virus containment related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in KDA Town.

The team inspected various localities to review implementation of SOPs and directed masses to maintain social distance to curb spread of pandemic.

The eatery was sealed over serving food inside the hotel, despite ban. The district administration has allowed hotels, restaurants and handcart food sellers to do business after 06:00pm on takeaway basis only.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed in a meeting with Ulemas of the area directed for ensuring implementation on the code of conduct issued by the government in the district.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes conditional talk offer to India

18 minutes ago

South Punjab Secretariat a step towards separate p ..

24 minutes ago

PCB delighted at women team’s qualification for ..

26 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz is disappointed for being ignored

30 minutes ago

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

56 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.