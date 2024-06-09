11 arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals across the district and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

Police said that teams raided various localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liter liquor,12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, and valuables worth of millions of rupees from them. An investigation is underway.