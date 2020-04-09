UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Arrested For Kite Flying, Aerial Firing In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

11 arrested for kite flying, aerial firing in Kohat

Kohat police Thursday arrested for kite flying and aerial firing from a house in Mian Khel Bazar of the city

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Kohat police Thursday arrested for kite flying and aerial firing from a house in Mian Khel Bazar of the city.

According to police, the ban was imposed by distinct administration on kite flying as many precious were lost in past due to this so called sport.

The arrested were busy in kite flying and aerial firing flouting the ban of district administration.

Police also seized weapons, kites, spool and twine from their possession.

Related Topics

Firing Police Kohat From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Nationwide Humanitarian Assistance D ..

12 minutes ago

New domicile policy in IOJK crime against humanity ..

15 minutes ago

Global Health: Annual world survey shows that almo ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency commences virtual activities of G ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N leaders express grief over Saranjam Khan's d ..

4 minutes ago

Altaf Hussain Wani express condolence over demise ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.