11 arrested for kite flying, aerial firing in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Kohat police Thursday arrested for kite flying and aerial firing from a house in Mian Khel Bazar of the city.

According to police, the ban was imposed by distinct administration on kite flying as many precious were lost in past due to this so called sport.

The arrested were busy in kite flying and aerial firing flouting the ban of district administration.

Police also seized weapons, kites, spool and twine from their possession.