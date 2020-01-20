11 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

As mant as 11 shopkeepers were arrested for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : As mant as 11 shopkeepers were arrested for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Civil Defence Department said special teams conducted raids at LPG refilling points and caught 11 shopkeepers, including Aafaq,Asif, Abbas,Talha,Ghulam Shabbir, Tariq, Javaid, Rizwan, Abdul Ghafoor etc.

The accused were handed over to the police and started investigations.