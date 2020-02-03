11 arrested for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
The police arrested 11 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 11 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said Monday that the police along with teams of civil defense department conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points and arrested 11 shopkeepers from different parts of Faisalabad red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

Among these accused included-- Waqas, Haidar, Shehbaz, Shams and Faisal from D-Type Colony, Husnain from Nishatabad, Shehbaz,Abrar from Ghulam Muhammadabad and Arif, Sajjad and Adeel from Batala Colony.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation was underway, he added.

