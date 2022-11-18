11 arrested for 'merry making' at wedding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police here on Thursday arrested at least 11 persons on charges of 'merry making' at a wedding party.

The alleged suspects were drinking liquor and watching live dance performance. The dancing girls were also hauled away by police.

According to a police spokesman, 11 people, including two women were arrested from a marriage ceremony during a raid at a house in the jurisdiction of New Town police station for violating Marriage Act.

A police party under the supervision of New Town police station SHO, raided at a marriage function and arrested 11 people for jubilant aerial firing, arranging dance party, drinking liquor and violating the Amplifier Act and the Marriage Act, he added.

The suspects were identified as Asim, Khurram, Boran, Abdul Qadir, Bashir, Usman, Attique, Rashid, Akram besides the two dancers, Humera and Khushboo.

Liquor bottles, weapons, ammunition and sound system were also recovered from them.