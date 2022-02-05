11 arrested for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 11 persons for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering six pistols 30 bore, a 7MM rifle, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Gunjmandi, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, and Chontra police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Bilal, Sajid, Muhammad Ibrahim, Hazafa, Ehtesham, Ali Hassan Shah, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Nadeem, Sami, and Shahzada Khan for possessing illegal weapons.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against those possessing illegal weapons would be further intensified.