11 arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused of possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Dhamial, and Chakri police rounded up 11 accused namely Akram, Muzamal Akbar, Nasir, Hassan Ali, Mubeen, Naveed, Farooq, Atta ur Rehman, Hayat, Imtiaz and Farhan and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.