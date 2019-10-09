11 Arrested For Selling Under-weight Roti, Polythene Bags In Peshawar
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:59 PM
District administration arrested 11 persons from Hayatabad and Karkhano Market over selling under-weight roti and polythene bags
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar conducted raids on different shops in Hayatabad and Karkhano Market.
During checking she arrested 11 persons for selling polythene shopping bags and under-weight roti. 90 kilograms of polythene bags were also taken into possession.