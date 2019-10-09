11 arrested for selling under-weight roti, polythene bags in Peshawar

District administration arrested 11 persons from Hayatabad and Karkhano Market over selling under-weight roti and polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :District administration arrested 11 persons from Hayatabad and Karkhano Market over selling under-weight roti and polythene bags.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar conducted raids on different shops in Hayatabad and Karkhano Market.

During checking she arrested 11 persons for selling polythene shopping bags and under-weight roti. 90 kilograms of polythene bags were also taken into possession.