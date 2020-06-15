UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Arrested For Violating Coronavirus SOPs In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

11 arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police have arrested 11 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested 11 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Airport and Waris Khan police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction to check implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control spread of coronavirus.

Police arrested 11 violators namely Sahib Khan, Khayal Javed, Waheed Khan, Waseem Khan, Arif Khan, Sapeen Gul, Amjad, Mehmood, Muhammad Yaseen, HamzaSohail and Muhammad Usman.

He said, the operation against the violators would continue and they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

15 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

21 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

48 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon president to discuss security after days o ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.