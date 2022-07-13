11 arrested for wheelie; 5 motorcycles impounded on illegal alterations

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan Jalil Imran Ghilzai said on Wednesday that 11 persons were arrested for doing one wheelie and motorcycles of five more were impounded due to illegal alterations during the Eid ul Azha.

Inspectors Tahir Awan and Zaheer Abbas, leading a special anti-one-wheelie-squad conducted operation against the violators.

CTO Ghilzai appealed the parents to keep a check on their children and not to hand over motorcycles or four wheelers to underage children for their safety.