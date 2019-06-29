11 arrested in crackdown against drug sellers in Arifwala

Police on Saturday arrested 11 drug sellers including a woman in a crackdown against criminals and recovered from them 213 bottles of liquor, 550 grams charas and illegal weapons

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Police on Saturday arrested 11 drug sellers including a woman in a crackdown against criminals and recovered from them 213 bottles of liquor, 550 grams charas and illegal weapons.

On a tip off, the police arrested Bashir Ahmed and Ahmed Saeed from Jaman Shah, Mansab Ali and Muhammad Shehzad r/o 73/EB, Saleem r/o 27/EB, Ali Asghar r/o 21/EB and Jahangir from Machhi Bridge and recovered 213 bottles of liquor from their possession while it arrested Najma Bibi from village 71/EB for possessing 550 gram charas.

Similarly, Sarfaraz, Nadeem and Zakir were arrested from village Dalil, Rahim Town and Barkat Chowk respectively and recovered from them 30 bore pistol and Klashnikove along with 13 rounds. Police registered case against the accused.