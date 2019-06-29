UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Arrested In Crackdown Against Drug Sellers In Arifwala

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:08 PM

11 arrested in crackdown against drug sellers in Arifwala

Police on Saturday arrested 11 drug sellers including a woman in a crackdown against criminals and recovered from them 213 bottles of liquor, 550 grams charas and illegal weapons

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 11 drug sellers including a woman in a crackdown against criminals and recovered from them 213 bottles of liquor, 550 grams charas and illegal weapons.

On a tip off, the police arrested Bashir Ahmed and Ahmed Saeed from Jaman Shah, Mansab Ali and Muhammad Shehzad r/o 73/EB, Saleem r/o 27/EB, Ali Asghar r/o 21/EB and Jahangir from Machhi Bridge and recovered 213 bottles of liquor from their possession while it arrested Najma Bibi from village 71/EB for possessing 550 gram charas.

Similarly, Sarfaraz, Nadeem and Zakir were arrested from village Dalil, Rahim Town and Barkat Chowk respectively and recovered from them 30 bore pistol and Klashnikove along with 13 rounds. Police registered case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Erdogan confident Turkey will avoid US sanctions o ..

6 seconds ago

Zardari, Saad remained absent from National Assemb ..

9 seconds ago

Russia, Japan Announce New Economic Projects in So ..

12 seconds ago

Mother-daughter killed over witchcraft allegation ..

34 minutes ago

Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from Lond ..

34 minutes ago

Swiss police fire water cannon, stun grenades at C ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.